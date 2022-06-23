iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,701 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $110.75 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21.

