iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.96

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 495284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.