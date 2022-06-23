iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.14. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$30.61 and a 52 week high of C$38.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.14. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$30.61 and a 52 week high of C$38.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.