iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock traded up C$0.92 on Thursday, reaching C$61.20. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.61. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$58.09 and a 1 year high of C$70.23.

