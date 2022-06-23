iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lowered by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

