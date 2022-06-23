iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 6th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

