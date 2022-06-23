Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 14,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jabil by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $23,055,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Jabil by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.