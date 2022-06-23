Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
JACK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 6,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
