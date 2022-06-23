Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

JACK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 6,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

