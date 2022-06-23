Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Down 0.7%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56. 194,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 138,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

