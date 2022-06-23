JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

JDSPY stock remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

