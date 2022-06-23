Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($111.58) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €106.50 ($112.11).

PUM stock opened at €64.30 ($67.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.25.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

