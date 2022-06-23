JOANN (JOAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) recently:
- 6/6/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – JOANN was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 213,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $276,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JOANN by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
