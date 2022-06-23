Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

