Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 15,400 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Prospect Capital comprises 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

