JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €31.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.20 ($32.84) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

DHER opened at €35.22 ($37.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.17. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

