JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades boohoo group (LON:BOO) to Neutral

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.11 ($2.34).

LON BOO opened at GBX 61.26 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.91. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market cap of £776.55 million and a P/E ratio of -204.20.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

