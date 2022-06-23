JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

