Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $282,470.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars.

