Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

FIS stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.