Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.