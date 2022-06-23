Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,910 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $14,740,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

