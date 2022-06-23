Kempner Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Equitable comprises 2.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,709,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 508,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 464,261 shares in the last quarter.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

