Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.99. 58,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,711. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

