Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 7,033 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,907,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.