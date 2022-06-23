Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 5,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$53.23 million and a PE ratio of -36.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.