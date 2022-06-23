Klever Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Klever has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $37.84 million and $1.68 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00108848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00396101 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

