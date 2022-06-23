Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $24.71 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00311395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00070468 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,288,498 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

