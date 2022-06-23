Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.13

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 159102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

RDSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($198.95) to €188.00 ($197.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

