Kylin (KYL) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Kylin (KYL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $376,518.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

