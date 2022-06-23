Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 10,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,259. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $372.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.