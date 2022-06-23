LCX Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.75 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, LCX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One LCX coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and $634,512.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,851,119 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

