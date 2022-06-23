Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.37. Leslie’s shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 15,681 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 220,478 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498,247 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

