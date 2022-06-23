Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 29,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

