LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 12,684 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $100,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.69. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

