LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 148,394 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of Sovos Brands worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

