LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $47,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

KKR stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

