LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $4.76 Million Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.62% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.