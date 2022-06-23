LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTH opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

