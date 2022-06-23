LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $73.86 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,910 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

