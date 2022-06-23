LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,422,740 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE:AU opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

