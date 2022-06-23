LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.65.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,071.62 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,418.26 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,038.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,001.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.