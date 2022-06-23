LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 225,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 495,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 80,771 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TSLX stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.