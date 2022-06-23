Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $13.91. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 127,599 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

