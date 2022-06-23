Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.74

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 25562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

