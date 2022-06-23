Lisk Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Lisk has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $136.76 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00030318 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

