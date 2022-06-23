Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

