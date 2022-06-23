Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.92 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 114,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,270. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

