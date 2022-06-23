Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.