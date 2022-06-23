LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $751,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $359.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.57. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

