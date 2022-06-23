LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

NYSE:CLX opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

